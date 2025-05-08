 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18383007
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear 《Call of Clans》 Players,
To bring you a better gaming experience, we plan to undergo scheduled maintenance from 10:00 to 12:00 (UTC+8) on May 8 , 2025. The game will be temporarily unavailable during this period. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Update Highlights:
[Experience Optimization] Optimized the interface and user flow for our "Skin Event(s)" to enhance the event participation experience.
[Reward Adjustment] Upgraded Battle Season Leaderboard Rewards: At the end of the season, Orange-quality equipment rewards will now be extended from the Top 3 players to the Top 5 players on the leaderboard.
Servers will be brought back online as soon as the maintenance is completed. Please restart your game client after the maintenance to ensure all updates are loaded correctly.
Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We wish you enjoyable gaming!

