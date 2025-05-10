 Skip to content

10 May 2025 Build 18382955
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings citizens of ANEURISM IV. We bring to you today a super tiny but important patch.

Bug fixes

  • Update Steamworks for better Proton & Windows support. This in theory should solve the empty server browser issue.

  • Attempted to fix rare crate signature locking bug.

  • Fixed inability to become Vomit Coffin when having less than 0 anamnecytes.

  • Fixed Vomit Coffin earning a large amount of anamnecytes.

  • Reduced interval for hurt sounds.

Thanks for suffering with us in ANEURISM IV. The team will now get back to work on version 15...

The team will now get back to work on version 15...

