Greetings citizens of ANEURISM IV. We bring to you today a super tiny but important patch.

Bug fixes

Update Steamworks for better Proton & Windows support. This in theory should solve the empty server browser issue.

Attempted to fix rare crate signature locking bug.

Fixed inability to become Vomit Coffin when having less than 0 anamnecytes.

Fixed Vomit Coffin earning a large amount of anamnecytes.

Reduced interval for hurt sounds.

Thanks for suffering with us in ANEURISM IV. The team will now get back to work on version 15...

