Brave adventurers, prepare for the cold — the Fantastic Frozen Phantom Update is here! Dive into the mysterious depths of the Frozen Cave, challenge fearsome new bosses, master freshly-forged gear, and experience a reworked Phantom Lantern like never before. Whether you’re a slasher, spellcaster, or tactician, this update brings exciting new content and balance changes to sharpen your blade and your wits.
🧊 NEW CONTENT
- New Stage: Frozen Cave
Plunge into a bone-chilling new environment teeming with danger and two powerful new bosses.
New Inscription: “Shadow Stepper”
Empower your Phantom Lantern with cunning new tactics.
14 New Weapons, 2 New Armors, 2 New Treasures, 2 New Cosmetic Appearances
A treasure trove of tools and looks to customize your dungeon-crawling experience.
⚙️ PHANTOM LANTERN CHANGES
Major rebalancing and skill upgrades across all Phantom modules:
More aggressive AI behavior.
Overload state reworked: No longer regenerates HP over time, but recovers 40% health on activation (up from 25%).
Energy gain halved while Overloaded.
Most skills now recall the Phantom before casting, improving positioning.
Caster modules now target forward enemies and fire faster special attacks.
Module Tuning:
Guardian: -20% special attack damage
Vanguard: +10% normal attack damage, -20% special attack, now tagged as “Finale”
Caster: +10% normal attack damage, much faster special projectiles
🔥 STAFF ADJUSTMENTS
Staffs get faster, stronger, and more flexible! Highlights include:
-
Skill rolls now allowed more freely — less downtime between casts.
-
Across-the-board buffs to elemental strikes, casting speed, movement during casting, and damage scaling.
-
Notable tweaks:
Spirit Stone: Lightning damage buffed 220% → 390%
Luna’s Staff: Projectile multiplier 26% → 42%
Devourer Staff: Anglerfish damage 450% → 800%
Meteor Power: Meteor damage 1050% → 1200%, now with detached casting
⚔️ ONE-HANDED & MELEE WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS
Smoother animations, faster attacks, higher damage caps — melee just got meaner:
-
Royal Sword: Quick-cast damage 160% → 300%, full charge 320% → 600%
-
Sanctuary Sword: Sword dmg down, holy light up to 290%
-
Demon Bone: Full charge damage 700% → 1000%
-
Fortress Battle Axe: Damage 400% → 600%, cooldown halved
-
Glacier Lance, Rock Thunder Lance, and many others receive impactful damage boosts and faster recovery
Bow Update:
- Strong Arm Bowman imprint’s charged arrow damage 600% → 650%
🛠️ BUG FIXES
-
Fixed: Soulstone “Dmg Reduct” was not functioning.
-
Fixed: Eye of the Evil Dragon failing to generate Void energy while possessing.
🎯 READY TO DESCEND?
With powerful new weapons and frozen horrors lurking below, there's never been a better time to return to Lost Castle 2. Grab your gear, rally your friends, and see if you can survive the chill... or become a phantom yourself.
