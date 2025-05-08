A brand-new Ice Cellar stage, chilling new bosses, powerful Phantom upgrades, and a limited-time discount await!

Brave adventurers, prepare for the cold — the Fantastic Frozen Phantom Update is here! Dive into the mysterious depths of the Frozen Cave, challenge fearsome new bosses, master freshly-forged gear, and experience a reworked Phantom Lantern like never before. Whether you’re a slasher, spellcaster, or tactician, this update brings exciting new content and balance changes to sharpen your blade and your wits.

🎁 And don’t miss our limited-time 10% launch discount!

🧊 NEW CONTENT

New Stage: Frozen Cave

Plunge into a bone-chilling new environment teeming with danger and two powerful new bosses.







New Inscription: “Shadow Stepper”

Empower your Phantom Lantern with cunning new tactics.

14 New Weapons, 2 New Armors, 2 New Treasures, 2 New Cosmetic Appearances





A treasure trove of tools and looks to customize your dungeon-crawling experience.

⚙️ PHANTOM LANTERN CHANGES

Major rebalancing and skill upgrades across all Phantom modules:

More aggressive AI behavior.

Overload state reworked: No longer regenerates HP over time, but recovers 40% health on activation (up from 25%).

Energy gain halved while Overloaded.

Most skills now recall the Phantom before casting , improving positioning.

Caster modules now target forward enemies and fire faster special attacks.

Module Tuning:

Guardian: -20% special attack damage

Vanguard: +10% normal attack damage, -20% special attack, now tagged as “Finale”

Caster: +10% normal attack damage, much faster special projectiles

🔥 STAFF ADJUSTMENTS

Staffs get faster, stronger, and more flexible! Highlights include:

Skill rolls now allowed more freely — less downtime between casts.

Across-the-board buffs to elemental strikes, casting speed, movement during casting, and damage scaling.

Notable tweaks:

Spirit Stone: Lightning damage buffed 220% → 390%

Luna’s Staff: Projectile multiplier 26% → 42%

Devourer Staff: Anglerfish damage 450% → 800%

Meteor Power: Meteor damage 1050% → 1200%, now with detached casting

⚔️ ONE-HANDED & MELEE WEAPON ADJUSTMENTS

Smoother animations, faster attacks, higher damage caps — melee just got meaner:

Royal Sword: Quick-cast damage 160% → 300% , full charge 320% → 600%

Sanctuary Sword: Sword dmg down, holy light up to 290%

Demon Bone: Full charge damage 700% → 1000%

Fortress Battle Axe: Damage 400% → 600% , cooldown halved

Glacier Lance, Rock Thunder Lance, and many others receive impactful damage boosts and faster recovery

Bow Update:

Strong Arm Bowman imprint’s charged arrow damage 600% → 650%

🛠️ BUG FIXES

Fixed: Soulstone “Dmg Reduct” was not functioning.

Fixed: Eye of the Evil Dragon failing to generate Void energy while possessing.

🎯 READY TO DESCEND?

With powerful new weapons and frozen horrors lurking below, there's never been a better time to return to Lost Castle 2. Grab your gear, rally your friends, and see if you can survive the chill... or become a phantom yourself.

💥 Update live NOW — and enjoy a special discount to celebrate!

🐦 Follow us on X: @LostCastle2Game

🌌 Check out our BlueSky: LostCastle2Game

👾 Revived Reddit Community: r/LostCastle – Join the discussion, share your tips, and show off your best loot!