 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18382787 Edited 8 May 2025 – 02:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added MacOS Support (theoretically, I haven't tested it)

  • Improved memory usage

  • Small visual improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3375071
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3375072
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3375073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link