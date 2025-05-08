 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18382752 Edited 8 May 2025 – 03:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Apologies for the previous update that completely broke the game! This update should fix that. Please let me know if you have any other issues in the forum.

