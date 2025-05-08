Apologies for the previous update that completely broke the game! This update should fix that. Please let me know if you have any other issues in the forum.
Minor update - 0.11.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Ex-Zodiac Content Windows Depot 1249481
- Loading history…
macOS Ex-Zodiac Content Mac Depot 1249482
- Loading history…
Linux Ex-Zodiac Content Linux Depot 1249483
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update