Patch Notes May 7, 2025

Ghost

-Ghost are broken down into four classes. (Sight, Hearing, Wander and Smell)

-Each Ghost also has an individual behavior which can be shared with another ghost in another class.

-Ghost books are now located in every map. Catch the ghost then located the book to unlock information in your ghost journal.

-new death effect has been added

-Rare ghost spawn added. Only available on Hunter or Higher Difficulty

Defensive Items

-New Ghost Mine has been added to the game. Comes with one charge

but can be upgraded with skill points.

Skill Points

-now located in afterlife shop you can purchase perks with skill points.

-Weekly Objective has been added. Each week you can earn a skill point completing it.

-Prestige will award 2 skill points each time

Voice Chat

-Voice Chat has been improved. Proximity and Radio chat are now live.

Steam Achievements

-achievements have been added and are now live with this update.

What's Next

-More Maps

-More Playable Characters

-Secret Rooms and more achievements

This is our biggest update yet and more to come! Find us on discord for the latest news and answers to any questions you may have.