8 May 2025 Build 18382585 Edited 8 May 2025 – 04:13:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all, just a minor update with a quick fix today.

Fixes

  • Fixed a soft-lock when trading with McKinnon the Lighthouse keeper.

Thanks for your bug reports!

