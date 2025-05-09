New Content:

The two mini-stories, "Interlude I" and "Interlude II", are now officially available in-game!

Unlock Condition: After completing the main story, access them via [Chapter Select].

Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed bugs.

Corrected inappropriate animations/cutscenes.

Fixed a graphical error with the backpack straps in a Chapter 2 CG image.

Resolved an issue where profile cards displayed Chinese text in the English and Japanese versions.

Thank you for your continued support of Court of Innocence!

If you enjoy our game, please consider leaving a review on Steam—it means the world to us!