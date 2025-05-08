 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18382557
The gameplay of the accusation phase has been modified so that players cannot proceed to the evidence selection interface unless they choose the correct keyword. This change addresses the issue reported by many players during the first accusation, where they were unable to find the correct evidence (the poisoning marks on Xu Yueran's face)

