 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 May 2025 Build 18382467 Edited 8 May 2025 – 01:39:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a performance issue related to having large amounts of unique item stacks in the inventory.

  • The state of the separate stat toggle will now persist between sessions

  • Fixed an issue that prevented auto-butchered animals from being removed from the inventory

  • Fixed the effects of the "Pessimistic" and "Optimistic" traits

  • Fixed an issue where changing the family name would let the player skip the requirements for the selected starting scenario

  • The "Ring Of Seasons" now properly removes the new drought effect

  • The "cursed" start now has a more intense version of the drought effect (for character's not under the affect of the "Ring Of Seasons")

Changed files in this update

Depot 3232581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link