Fixed a performance issue related to having large amounts of unique item stacks in the inventory.

The state of the separate stat toggle will now persist between sessions

Fixed an issue that prevented auto-butchered animals from being removed from the inventory

Fixed the effects of the "Pessimistic" and "Optimistic" traits

Fixed an issue where changing the family name would let the player skip the requirements for the selected starting scenario

The "Ring Of Seasons" now properly removes the new drought effect