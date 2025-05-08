-
Fixed a performance issue related to having large amounts of unique item stacks in the inventory.
The state of the separate stat toggle will now persist between sessions
Fixed an issue that prevented auto-butchered animals from being removed from the inventory
Fixed the effects of the "Pessimistic" and "Optimistic" traits
Fixed an issue where changing the family name would let the player skip the requirements for the selected starting scenario
The "Ring Of Seasons" now properly removes the new drought effect
The "cursed" start now has a more intense version of the drought effect (for character's not under the affect of the "Ring Of Seasons")
Patch 1.0.13
Update notes via Steam Community
