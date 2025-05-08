-
Fixed issue where opening the log from the pause menu did not allow you to scroll on controller
Fixed issue where compendium buttons disabled weirdly on controller
Fixed odd button focusing when selecting menus on controller
Fixed typos
UI tweaks for map markers so it's more difficult to create one accidentally
Added confirmation modal to the ending sequence (so it's harder to accidentally skip parts of the game)
v1.0.7
