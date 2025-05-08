 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18382054
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issue where opening the log from the pause menu did not allow you to scroll on controller

  • Fixed issue where compendium buttons disabled weirdly on controller

  • Fixed odd button focusing when selecting menus on controller

  • Fixed typos

  • UI tweaks for map markers so it's more difficult to create one accidentally

  • Added confirmation modal to the ending sequence (so it's harder to accidentally skip parts of the game)

