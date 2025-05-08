Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where Shard of Regret was not consumed when used on a single stack

Executioner’s Axe model added

Campaign

Shadowbrook Park level added to campaign

Tower level added to campaign

Items

4 New Epic items added which can be unlocked by defeating The Baron in the Brimstone campaign

Pyrebell (Epic) added

Blightfang (Epic) added

Cinder Guard (Epic) added

The Sulphuric Maw (Epic) added

New Founder's Edition cosmetics added to the game. These are the first of several unique limited time cosmetic items that supporters will get for buying the Founder's Edition.