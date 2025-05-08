 Skip to content

Major 8 May 2025 Build 18382000 Edited 8 May 2025 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Shard of Regret was not consumed when used on a single stack

  • Executioner’s Axe model added

Campaign

  • Shadowbrook Park level added to campaign

  • Tower level added to campaign

Items

4 New Epic items added which can be unlocked by defeating The Baron in the Brimstone campaign

  • Pyrebell (Epic) added

  • Blightfang (Epic) added

  • Cinder Guard (Epic) added

  • The Sulphuric Maw (Epic) added

New Founder's Edition cosmetics added to the game. These are the first of several unique limited time cosmetic items that supporters will get for buying the Founder's Edition.

