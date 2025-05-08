Bug Fixes
-
Fixed bug where Shard of Regret was not consumed when used on a single stack
-
Executioner’s Axe model added
Campaign
-
Shadowbrook Park level added to campaign
-
Tower level added to campaign
Items
4 New Epic items added which can be unlocked by defeating The Baron in the Brimstone campaign
-
Pyrebell (Epic) added
-
Blightfang (Epic) added
-
Cinder Guard (Epic) added
-
The Sulphuric Maw (Epic) added
New Founder's Edition cosmetics added to the game. These are the first of several unique limited time cosmetic items that supporters will get for buying the Founder's Edition.
Changed files in this update