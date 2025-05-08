 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18381782 Edited 8 May 2025 – 00:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
SteamVR has been updated with the following changes.

  • Fix a case where SteamVR thought an app did not finish launching, leading to SteamVR Home reappearing (and causing the app to exit) after a 60 second timeout.

  • Fix a case where clicking an in-game exit button in an OpenXR game might not launch SteamVR Home after the game exited.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a SteamVR System Report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

Changed files in this update

