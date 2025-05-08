SteamVR has been updated with the following changes.
SteamVR:
Fix a case where SteamVR thought an app did not finish launching, leading to SteamVR Home reappearing (and causing the app to exit) after a 60 second timeout.
Fix a case where clicking an in-game exit button in an OpenXR game might not launch SteamVR Home after the game exited.
Help & Information:
The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.
If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a SteamVR System Report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
