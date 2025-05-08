SteamVR has been updated with the following changes.

SteamVR:

Fix a case where SteamVR thought an app did not finish launching, leading to SteamVR Home reappearing (and causing the app to exit) after a 60 second timeout.

Fix a case where clicking an in-game exit button in an OpenXR game might not launch SteamVR Home after the game exited.

Help & Information:

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

