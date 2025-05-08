 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18381756 Edited 8 May 2025 – 01:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed a few minor bugs with dialogues

Temporarily disabled retry button due to an issue with unlocks being blocked when you used it that will take us a little longer to resolve.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3435261
