New

Mandrakes can now be found in the forest when it is spring or autumn.

Be sure to pack it right away if you like your ears.

Lobster and Rosha Lurker can now also be fished in the sea.

Mina the Cook now also has a Weekly Quest through which you can support her with dishes.

Mina is the cook who is unlocked when you have upgraded the tavern.

Mina now has 3 reputation quests where you always learn a new special recipe.

30 Elder Fish, 50 Mandrake Soup, 70 Rosha Lurker. These dishes also give different reg buffs.