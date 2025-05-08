 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18381410
Update notes via Steam Community

New

  • Mandrakes can now be found in the forest when it is spring or autumn.
    Be sure to pack it right away if you like your ears.

  • Lobster and Rosha Lurker can now also be fished in the sea.

  • Mina the Cook now also has a Weekly Quest through which you can support her with dishes.
    Mina is the cook who is unlocked when you have upgraded the tavern.

  • Mina now has 3 reputation quests where you always learn a new special recipe.
    30 Elder Fish, 50 Mandrake Soup, 70 Rosha Lurker. These dishes also give different reg buffs.

  • Animals that produce something such as female chickens and cows now have a new affection value.
    Affection for an animal can be increased simply by stroking it.
    Animals with a value of 0 do not lay eggs or give milk.

Improvements

  • Publicly accessible inventories such as chests, cupboards etc. now also have their own sorting function.

  • The number of lucky charms and wooden figures has been reduced to 1 each.

  • The woodworker now chats a bit more about Onyx.

  • You can now talk to Charlie about zombies.

  • Mixed Area has been renamed Meadows.

  • Mana Flower renamed Rosha Flower.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused some zombies to move too fast in the main menu.

