New
-
Mandrakes can now be found in the forest when it is spring or autumn.
Be sure to pack it right away if you like your ears.
-
Lobster and Rosha Lurker can now also be fished in the sea.
-
Mina the Cook now also has a Weekly Quest through which you can support her with dishes.
Mina is the cook who is unlocked when you have upgraded the tavern.
-
Mina now has 3 reputation quests where you always learn a new special recipe.
30 Elder Fish, 50 Mandrake Soup, 70 Rosha Lurker. These dishes also give different reg buffs.
-
Animals that produce something such as female chickens and cows now have a new affection value.
Affection for an animal can be increased simply by stroking it.
Animals with a value of 0 do not lay eggs or give milk.
Improvements
-
Publicly accessible inventories such as chests, cupboards etc. now also have their own sorting function.
-
The number of lucky charms and wooden figures has been reduced to 1 each.
-
The woodworker now chats a bit more about Onyx.
-
You can now talk to Charlie about zombies.
-
Mixed Area has been renamed Meadows.
-
Mana Flower renamed Rosha Flower.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused some zombies to move too fast in the main menu.
Changed files in this update