7 May 2025 Build 18381227 Edited 8 May 2025 – 00:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HI!

Update 7 includes:

Overpriced luxury items for late game turns

Limited items, including new items and special items from pawn shop but at higher price

House-only items with special event cards

Small electronics with some special abilities

New special items:

-camera, shoots random pictures, more likely after rocket/parachute/plane art ticket; +4 mood

-radio can give news from newspaper when you relax

-organizer displays mid-turn vital info for those with memory problems ;)

-graphics addons

-player avatars in house screen and new turn cards screen
-small ui tweaks
-end screen with new graphics and high score list visible


other stuff

-high scores per map are now separate saves (previously it was just filter from global score per map)
-bot more smart overall, and counter reacts to evil perks
-bot reacts to global events
-avatar perks balance
-fast bot toggle is now saved between game sessions
-fixed newspaper job perk (it showed events were from previous week)
-computer price fix on sale event
-fixed wrong bot difficulty level after level restart without quitting game
-it's now easier to get CEO jobs
-Tokio map is brighter
-bug fixes

