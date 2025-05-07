HI!

Update 7 includes:

Overpriced luxury items for late game turns

Limited items, including new items and special items from pawn shop but at higher price

House-only items with special event cards

Small electronics with some special abilities

New special items:

-camera, shoots random pictures, more likely after rocket/parachute/plane art ticket; +4 mood



-radio can give news from newspaper when you relax



-organizer displays mid-turn vital info for those with memory problems ;)



-graphics addons

-player avatars in house screen and new turn cards screen

-small ui tweaks

-end screen with new graphics and high score list visible







other stuff

-high scores per map are now separate saves (previously it was just filter from global score per map)

-bot more smart overall, and counter reacts to evil perks

-bot reacts to global events

-avatar perks balance

-fast bot toggle is now saved between game sessions

-fixed newspaper job perk (it showed events were from previous week)

-computer price fix on sale event

-fixed wrong bot difficulty level after level restart without quitting game

-it's now easier to get CEO jobs

-Tokio map is brighter

-bug fixes