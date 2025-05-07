HI!
Update 7 includes:
Overpriced luxury items for late game turns
Limited items, including new items and special items from pawn shop but at higher price
House-only items with special event cards
Small electronics with some special abilities
New special items:
-camera, shoots random pictures, more likely after rocket/parachute/plane art ticket; +4 mood
-radio can give news from newspaper when you relax
-organizer displays mid-turn vital info for those with memory problems ;)
-graphics addons
-player avatars in house screen and new turn cards screen
-small ui tweaks
-end screen with new graphics and high score list visible
other stuff
-high scores per map are now separate saves (previously it was just filter from global score per map)
-bot more smart overall, and counter reacts to evil perks
-bot reacts to global events
-avatar perks balance
-fast bot toggle is now saved between game sessions
-fixed newspaper job perk (it showed events were from previous week)
-computer price fix on sale event
-fixed wrong bot difficulty level after level restart without quitting game
-it's now easier to get CEO jobs
-Tokio map is brighter
-bug fixes
