Hey everyone,
We’ve received some great feedback following our recent hotfixes, and we're glad to hear the experience is finally aligning with what we initially envisioned. We're constantly working to make things even better for you, so every bit of feedback truly matters.
That said, today’s update includes a few more improvements to help smooth out your gameplay!
⚔️ Performance:
-
Optimized IK Look and IK Hits
-
Optimized performance for The Shallows
-
Optimized Static rune so it no longer causes performance spikes
⚔️ Quality of Life Improvements:
-
Enemies no longer spawn in immediately after the Plague is cleansed in an area
-
Increased the drop rate of Repair Powders
-
Evasive Combo renamed to Pestilent Recoil
-
Charged Spells’ descriptions have been changed to emphasise that you should charge them for them to be fully effective
⚔️ UI:
-
Improved the Bounties Menu
-
Exiting Vendor Screens will now go back to the Selection Menu instead of exiting the vendor interaction
⚔️ Balance:
-
Rebalanced level scaling of areas after campaign completion:
-
Shallows, Mariner's Keep, Orban Glades will be Level 21
-
Nameless Pass, Black Trench will be level 23
-
Marin Woods and Lowland Meadows will be level 25
-
-
Increased the height you need to fall from to start taking fall damage
-
Increased Poise of Wands
-
All dodges now cost the same amount of stamina
-
Slightly reduced the damage value on “Homing Frost”
⚔️ Gear:
-
Quicker Input Queuing for the first attack on Hoar Frost Sickle
-
Fixed Gear not being able to be repaired when durability hits 0
⚔️ Loot:
-
Increased max inventory stacks from 20 to 99
-
Increased drop rate of gems
-
Slightly decreased drop rate and value of Fallen Embers
-
Gordon Tier2 now has Fruit Pie Recipe instead of Dracaena Dumpling Recipe
-
Rebalanced drop rates at dig spots
⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:
- Slightly rebalanced Falstead Darak
⚔️ Bounties:
- Increased available daily bounties from 3 to 4.
⚔️ Localization:
- Improved translations for multiple items in various languages
⚔️ Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed crash and performance hit in Lowland Meadows
-
Fixed Water Channel Key in The Black Trench not spawning if player is stuck in the old bugged state
-
Fixed the door to the West Bridge of Mariner’s Keep closing by itself
-
Fixed Lara forgetting how to walk on the way to the elevator in Weeping Sisters
-
Fixed kickback on various 1H weapons
-
Fixed enemies being able to leap in from outside of the player’s camera
-
Fixed being able to get stuck in certain NPC dialogs
-
Fixed health bar not updating when Drain Health in Combat enchantment is equipped
-
Fixed buff icons not displaying remaining time
-
Fixed deformed model for Torn Colossus
-
Fixed elemental infusion gems being able to be exalted but not actually be treated as exalted, taking resources and preventing the item from being fully exalted.
-
Fixed character ledge climbing like they had one too many to drink
-
Fixed Masterworks background sticking to common items
-
Fixed Illuminate rune's light affecting cinematics
-
Fixed light leaking from Illuminate rune
-
Fixed petaled spear run attack sometimes missing its target
-
Fixed seaweed having a sharp cut off against rocks
-
Fixed face blurriness when moving sliders in the character creation
-
Fixed Halberds using the wrong roll animation
-
Fixed Danos Screen projects panel taking a hike after completing a project
