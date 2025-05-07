Hey everyone,

🛠️ Early Access Patch Notes - The Breach Hotfix 3

Hey everyone,

We’ve received some great feedback following our recent hotfixes, and we're glad to hear the experience is finally aligning with what we initially envisioned. We're constantly working to make things even better for you, so every bit of feedback truly matters.

That said, today’s update includes a few more improvements to help smooth out your gameplay!

⚔️ Performance:

Optimized IK Look and IK Hits

Optimized performance for The Shallows

Optimized Static rune so it no longer causes performance spikes

⚔️ Quality of Life Improvements:

Enemies no longer spawn in immediately after the Plague is cleansed in an area

Increased the drop rate of Repair Powders

Evasive Combo renamed to Pestilent Recoil

Charged Spells’ descriptions have been changed to emphasise that you should charge them for them to be fully effective

⚔️ UI:

Improved the Bounties Menu

Exiting Vendor Screens will now go back to the Selection Menu instead of exiting the vendor interaction

⚔️ Balance:

Rebalanced level scaling of areas after campaign completion: Shallows, Mariner's Keep, Orban Glades will be Level 21 Nameless Pass, Black Trench will be level 23 Marin Woods and Lowland Meadows will be level 25

Increased the height you need to fall from to start taking fall damage

Increased Poise of Wands

All dodges now cost the same amount of stamina

Slightly reduced the damage value on “Homing Frost”

⚔️ Gear:

Quicker Input Queuing for the first attack on Hoar Frost Sickle

Fixed Gear not being able to be repaired when durability hits 0

⚔️ Loot:

Increased max inventory stacks from 20 to 99

Increased drop rate of gems

Slightly decreased drop rate and value of Fallen Embers

Gordon Tier2 now has Fruit Pie Recipe instead of Dracaena Dumpling Recipe

Rebalanced drop rates at dig spots

⚔️ Enemies and Bosses:

Slightly rebalanced Falstead Darak

⚔️ Bounties:

Increased available daily bounties from 3 to 4.

⚔️ Localization:

Improved translations for multiple items in various languages

⚔️ Bug Fixes: