7 May 2025 Build 18381010 Edited 7 May 2025 – 23:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey divers! Just dropped a small update to make the world feel more alive:

🐟 Added more peaceful fish and corals
🎮 Smoother movement tweaks
🐞 Minor bug fixes here and there

Thanks so much for playing and exploring the deep with me! 💙

