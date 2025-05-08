Hello Citizens!

As we continue our commitment to developing Frostpunk 2, we’d like to turn up the generator’s heat a little and give you an overview of the new Free Major Content Update and what awaits you in New London - starting today.

But before we get into there is something more important we need to say. Your feedback not only gives us valuable insights into what we can improve, but also sparks new ideas in our creative furnace every day. Without you, it would never have been possible to expand the Frostpunk universe as far as we have today.

On top of all the DLCs that await you in the future, we are committed to delivering additional Free Major Content Updates for Frostpunk 2, creating new opportunities for the franchise - just as we did with the Artbook & Anthology Kickstarter, and of course, develop recently announced Frostpunk 1886. Each of these titles has its own dedicated team, pouring heart and effort into every detail.

So here’s a message from all of us to you:

THANK YOU SO MUCH!

We’re now reaching another milestone in Frostpunk 2’s journey with the release of Free Major Content Update. Once you’ve played it, don’t forget to leave your review on Steam!

This update introduces a tons of new content, including new heat mechanics, brand new map in utopia mode, and challenges with new quests and storylines (more information below).

Patch 1.3 Highlights

New Map: The Pit

Large map with distinctive "proto-crater" pit counted as mountain terrain, built around the remnants of a failed Generator project.

Sandbox location available in Utopia Builder mode as a starting location or a Frostland colonization site, offering more variation to the gameplay.

Tales from the Frostland

Narrative-driven optional challenges designed to deepen Utopia Builder’s replayability and storytelling.

Take part in new challenges, each introducing a unique quest and storyline. Multiple Tales can be combined in a single playthrough. Complete a Tale to unlock a unique Monument Hub to “decorate” your city, but be careful: failure results in game over!

Important: All Tales are designed to be easily expanded and modded by the community in the future!

Overhauled Heating System

The biggest systemic change since launch: localized heat management bringing deeper strategy and consequences.

Starting with a redesigned Generator UI for better control and feedback, now you can manage temperature by district, with unique local effects, and consequences when heat is lacking, such as sickness, injuries, or even death. Use the brand-new Heatmap View to visualize district temperature, insulation, heat sources, and proximity bonuses.

The changes affect more than just temperature, they also impact your citizens. They now react to heating shortages through negotiations, protests, or praise. Deaths are now tied to specific factions and communities.

We’ve expanded the Technology Tree and laws, adding:

9 new research topics

2 new buildings

3 rebalanced technologies

1 new law

5 reworked laws

Serenity Mode

A return of the beloved Frostpunk mode, offering a more relaxed playthrough.

We’ve brought back a well-loved mode for those who want to explore the Frostlands without too much stress. Serenity Mode includes:

Gentler weather

Abundant resources

Shorter whiteouts

No Fervour system (minimal protests, no faction conflict)

This mode is fully compatible with other difficulty presets (e.g., Survivor, Extreme).

Core Game Improvements

Subtle but impactful refinements across the board to improve playability.

We've rebalanced the prologue for smoother pacing, added a midpoint start option, and updated quests. Tutorials for key systems, such as District Temperature and Community Actions, have been improved.

City visuals now show a denser population, clearer building visibility, and better roadfinding. Districts have improved shapes, there's now an option for manual Plaza placement, and you can use a legacy urban layout if you prefer.

A huge step forward for the modding community as Frostkit goes live!

For our final big change, we’ve saved the cherry on top - Frostkit. In close collaboration with our amazing modding community, we’ve developed a tool to simplify and empower your beautiful, creative work. We can't wait to see your creations, and how they will shape Frostpunk 2 in the future!

Now, we’re proud to announce that Frostkit is officially out of beta, with features such as:

Search bar

Mod menu visual overhaul

Play-in-editor mode

Improved loading times

Tutorials

And much more!

Remember to share your feedback and leave a review on Steam!

Join us on Discord and Reddit to discuss it with the community.

We hope you will enjoy the update!

Stay warm,

~ 11 bit studios team

Full Patch notes:

Gameplay

Updated gameplay feature - Heat management. Heat management has been reworked with a focus on locality.

Districts now have local heat levels, replacing the global heat demand concept

Each district now has several basic heat levels. Freezing, Very Cold, Cold, Chilly, Livable, Warm, each with local effects.

Heat levels can be increased by distributing heat from the generator through Heat Allocation, with multiple levels of allocation available

District proximity effects now apply to one city cell individually; previously, 3 cells were required for the effect to apply

Each Housing District now have the exact number of people it can accommodate

Every Community and Faction can now occupy an individual district

New city overlay related to Heat Management

Revamped Laws and Researches which previously affected Heat demand, now relate to Heat Levels

New Researches are available in Research Institute to support reworked heating mechanics

New Utopia Builder set of settings - Tales from the frostland. New challenges that expand the Utopia Builder experience, adding depth to both difficulty and narrative.

Beacon of Hope - Provide shelter and resources for all newcomers escaping their fallen city

Apocalyptic Whiteout - Survive a catastrophic and long Whiteout

Depleted Cores - Search the frostland to restore an unfinished IEC Core Factory

Beating each challenge unlocks a buildable Monument

New Utopia Builder difficulty setting - Serenity mode. Relaxed mode with easier start, mild weather, abundant resources, shorter whiteouts and no faction wars.

New Utopia Builder map - The Pit. Plan around a failed Generator construction site and try to create a thriving city

The district area can now be readjusted after its construction, along with the Buildings placement

Balance

The generator can now produce a limited amount of power. Additional power levels are unlocked via researches

Adaptation cornerstone now nullifies the consequences of Chilly temperature

Workers' Shifts and Apex Workers now reduce sickliness produced by non-housing districts

Waste Heat Conversion now makes extraction districts generate heat proximity and disease

Heatpipe Watch children's fallback allows activating additional Heatpipe Watch as an ability

Rebalanced the early stages of Prologue, granting a smoother entry with an opening in the midpoint of the playthrough

Expanded randomisation of frostland in Utopia Builder

Frostbreaker cost is now counted per cell instead of per usage

Housing district rebalance

Removed 3rd tier upgrade

Base Housing District now has an available Special Building slot

Interface

District panels have been refreshed to follow gameplay changes

Generator panel redesign

Chapter selection settings menu redesign

Updated the city needs top widget to reflect heat management changes, and put more emphasis on temperature

New tutorial modals explaining District Temperature, District Abilities and Community Actions

Clicking on the empty Building slot on the District Panel now brings up the Building construction panel

Districts now have their unique names

Deaths, injuries and absentees notifications are displayed over the affected districts

Moved economy overlays from bottom right to top left

Improved visibility of Hostile relations with Factions and Communities

Art

Improved overall district visuals. Toggleable in settings, so Steward can choose between planned and organic urban layout

Steward can now select where the Building slot will be placed within the constructed district

Refreshed some of the Buildings visuals

Improved visibility of Buildings in the district

A lot of new artwork for narrative events

New artwork for district panels to reflect the current heating level in the district

Updated and expanded artwork for story mode faction/community frontmen

Improved city life visuals

Improved roads pathfinding logic

New visual effect for cells selected for District construction

Other

Upgraded game engine to Unreal Engine 5.4.3

Optimized loading and saving times

Game performance optimizations

New achievements:

Guiding Light

Apocalypse Nah

Raiders of the Lost Cores

Born Ready

No One Left Behind

Seen Worse

Gotta Go Fast

Mods

Play in Editor is now available in Frostkit

Mod Menu visual overhaul

Added a search bar

Added Cook Mod button inside the Frostkit

Significant optimizations to Frostkit loading times

Added multiple tutorials and sample mods to lower the entry threshold for modding community beginners

Beta feedback fixes and improvements