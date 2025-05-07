Features
(Dev team only) Smoke LOS impact changes for dev team testing (John / Patrick):
- Smoke affects LOS at all heights above it (i.e. smoke rises)
- Smoke hinders LOS (½ effect) for a unit inside a smoke filled hex looking out to other hexes
- Road to Casablanca - c05: Message boxes when Victory level changes. Thanks mhsiea. (Allen)
Bugs
- Montelimar crashes during AI turn Level: ‘'NoneType' object has no attribute 'surround_HexIs‘’ (Luke) - sentry
- Volturno-Updated xp, made the enemy more aggressive, adjusted placement of some units.(Henk) Also resolves crash ‘For maneuvering, the battle_stance owner must be the same as the breadcrumb owner
- Officer Barks - Crash involving a lack of a ‘)’ is fixed. (Allen)
Changed files in this update