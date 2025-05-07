 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18380933 Edited 7 May 2025 – 22:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features
(Dev team only) Smoke LOS impact changes for dev team testing (John / Patrick):

  • Smoke affects LOS at all heights above it (i.e. smoke rises)
  • Smoke hinders LOS (½ effect) for a unit inside a smoke filled hex looking out to other hexes
  • Road to Casablanca - c05: Message boxes when Victory level changes. Thanks mhsiea. (Allen)

Bugs

  • Montelimar crashes during AI turn Level: ‘'NoneType' object has no attribute 'surround_HexIs‘’ (Luke) - sentry
  • Volturno-Updated xp, made the enemy more aggressive, adjusted placement of some units.(Henk) Also resolves crash ‘For maneuvering, the battle_stance owner must be the same as the breadcrumb owner
  • Officer Barks - Crash involving a lack of a ‘)’ is fixed. (Allen)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link