Hello everyone,

Welcome to Early Access! After 9 months of working on the game, we're ready to move to Early Access and continue developing the game in the open with all of you.

If you choose to support us and join at this time, thank you so much!

We just wanted to make sure you know the best ways to get in touch with us, whether it's through our social media @SeaGlassGames, or by the Discussion forum here on Steam. We'll be monitoring your comments relentlessly!

Additionally, just a reminder, as we believe in honest communication, this is a true Early Access!

There will be bugs, wild balancing and in some cases, a combination of the two in plentiful supply - especially in the early days and weeks of Early Access.

We thank you for you help in finding and crushing said bugs, and apologise for the imminent unfair balancing you are about to experience.

On a serious note, we've worked very hard to get to today, and are incredibly proud to share Dice With Death with you all.

Thanks,

Sea Glass