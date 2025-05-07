 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18380903
Update notes via Steam Community

[ MISSIONS ]

  • Added Weekly Missions, which can be entered though the main menu or play menu.
  • Players receive one mission each week.
  • The weekly mission expires after 7 days and rewards XP for completion.

[ MAPS ]

  • Removed community maps Basalt, Edin, Palais, and Whistle from all game modes.
  • Added community maps Jura, Grail, and Agency to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch modes.
  • Added community maps Dogtown and Brewery to Wingman mode.
  • Re-organized Casual and Deathmatch map groups.
    • Defusal Group Alpha: Dust 2, Mirage, Inferno, Vertigo.
    • Defusal Group Delta: Train, Anubis, Ancient, Overpass, Nuke.
    • Community Map Group: Jura, Grail, Agency.
    • Hostage Group: Office, Italy.

[ AUDIO ]

  • Added "Main Menu Ambience Volume" setting.
  • Fixed some cases where shooting visible enemies over the top of smoke would not play an attacker feedback sound.
  • Fixed some cases where gameplay sounds were inaudible or would skip.
  • Removed snd_setmixer, snd_setmixlayer, snd_soundmixer_setmixlayer_amount, and snd_soundmixer_set_trigger_factor console commands.

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed a bug where input bindings to scancode56 (US English key "/") wouldn't persist across app launches.
  • Lobby invites from players marked with "Block All Communication" in Steam will now be ignored in-game.

Mission Possible

Today's update includes several community maps, a rearranging of casual and deathmatch map groups, and the introduction of weekly missions!

Weekly Missions

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, can be completed for bonus XP. Each week you'll get a new mission, and you can access your mission in the Main Menu and in the Play Menu.

Community Maps

Today we welcome a host of new community maps: Jura, Grail and Agency have been added to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch modes, and Dogtown and Brewery have been added to Wingman. And it's easier than ever to play community maps—Jura, Grail, and Agency can be found in the new Community Map Group.

All this and more (particularly for fans of binding keys to "/") in today's update, so jump into some community maps and see what's new!

Changed files in this update

