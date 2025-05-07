Mission Possible

[ MISSIONS ]

Added Weekly Missions, which can be entered though the main menu or play menu.

Players receive one mission each week.

The weekly mission expires after 7 days and rewards XP for completion.

[ MAPS ]

Removed community maps Basalt, Edin, Palais, and Whistle from all game modes.

Added community maps Jura, Grail, and Agency to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch modes.

Added community maps Dogtown and Brewery to Wingman mode.

Re-organized Casual and Deathmatch map groups. Defusal Group Alpha: Dust 2, Mirage, Inferno, Vertigo. Defusal Group Delta: Train, Anubis, Ancient, Overpass, Nuke. Community Map Group: Jura, Grail, Agency. Hostage Group: Office, Italy.



[ AUDIO ]

Added "Main Menu Ambience Volume" setting.

Fixed some cases where shooting visible enemies over the top of smoke would not play an attacker feedback sound.

Fixed some cases where gameplay sounds were inaudible or would skip.

Removed snd_setmixer, snd_setmixlayer, snd_soundmixer_setmixlayer_amount, and snd_soundmixer_set_trigger_factor console commands.

[ MISC ]

Fixed a bug where input bindings to scancode56 (US English key "/") wouldn't persist across app launches.

Lobby invites from players marked with "Block All Communication" in Steam will now be ignored in-game.

