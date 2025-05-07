 Skip to content

7 May 2025
Greetings Adventurers,

We have released a hotfix to Steam to address the issue with previous save files having issues after taking town side quests.

Crossplay from Steam to Xbox and PlayStation builds is temporarily disabled until the hotfix has propagated to those platforms. We will update in-game when the hotfix is live across all platforms.

Thanks again for all of the continued support and feedback!
IronOak Games

