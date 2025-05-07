Hey Vampires,

We released a new patch which added an extra day of Marusia in the bookstore after her mushroom side quest, chapter 8 optimization, and more!

If you want to read the full patch notes I’ll list them below.

Patch Notes

Added an extra day of Marusia in the bookstore after her mushroom side quest to provide an additional opportunity for the player to give her a violin

To improve player experience, Hookah bar entrance is now "locked" when it isn't available during Alisa's ritual

Fixed more conflicts between Alisa/Hussar/Petya's side quests

Fixed edge-cases of worn dresses not saving into the next chapter

More Evgeny/Anastasia epilogue edge-case fixes

Chapter 8 optimization

Fixed a rare inconsistency in tutorial save system

Fixed a potential incorrect glossary highlight on autoplay

Minor improvements

Typo fixes