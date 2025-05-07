Hey Vampires,
We released a new patch which added an extra day of Marusia in the bookstore after her mushroom side quest, chapter 8 optimization, and more!
If you want to read the full patch notes I’ll list them below.
Patch Notes
Added an extra day of Marusia in the bookstore after her mushroom side quest to provide an additional opportunity for the player to give her a violin
To improve player experience, Hookah bar entrance is now "locked" when it isn't available during Alisa's ritual
Fixed more conflicts between Alisa/Hussar/Petya's side quests
Fixed edge-cases of worn dresses not saving into the next chapter
More Evgeny/Anastasia epilogue edge-case fixes
Chapter 8 optimization
Fixed a rare inconsistency in tutorial save system
Fixed a potential incorrect glossary highlight on autoplay
Minor improvements
Typo fixes
- Riv Otter
