7 May 2025 Build 18380813 Edited 7 May 2025 – 22:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Vampires,

We released a new patch which added an extra day of Marusia in the bookstore after her mushroom side quest, chapter 8 optimization, and more!

If you want to read the full patch notes I’ll list them below.

Patch Notes

  • Added an extra day of Marusia in the bookstore after her mushroom side quest to provide an additional opportunity for the player to give her a violin

  • To improve player experience, Hookah bar entrance is now "locked" when it isn't available during Alisa's ritual

  • Fixed more conflicts between Alisa/Hussar/Petya's side quests

  • Fixed edge-cases of worn dresses not saving into the next chapter

  • More Evgeny/Anastasia epilogue edge-case fixes

  • Chapter 8 optimization

  • Fixed a rare inconsistency in tutorial save system

  • Fixed a potential incorrect glossary highlight on autoplay

  • Minor improvements

  • Typo fixes

  • Riv Otter

