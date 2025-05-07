 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18380741 Edited 7 May 2025 – 22:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In-Game Updates

  • Prices of Vending machine, Outdoor bench, Chair sets have been lowered

  • NPC voices have been lowered drastically

Development Updates

  • UI improvements

