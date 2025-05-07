In-Game Updates
-
Prices of Vending machine, Outdoor bench, Chair sets have been lowered
-
NPC voices have been lowered drastically
Development Updates
- UI improvements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In-Game Updates
Prices of Vending machine, Outdoor bench, Chair sets have been lowered
NPC voices have been lowered drastically
Development Updates
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update