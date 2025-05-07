Fixed bug where completing the lore collection was not rewarding the player with their choice of card if they completed the lore collection across multiple play sessions or after loading a save. (Thanks to many!)

Fixed bug where lore scrolls weren't being re-hidden correctly (if needed due to bug) across different subWorlds (ex: overworld/dungeon).

Fixed bug where a certain treasure room in the desert could only be accessed via fast travel. (Thanks Drok Bonechewer)

Fixed bug where the Wizard Hat was still requiring the "Mage" attribute. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Balance Pedestal statues can now be attacked and destroyed in explore mode just in case one blocks your path. (Thanks mr.kitty)

Fixed Russian translation where Psychic Blast read as 1 damage instead of 2. (Thanks Kairin)

Fixed Russian translation where Occuloid's beam read as damaging all units in path instead of all enemies in path. (Thanks Kairin)