Spawn points should now be fixed.

Weapons are no longer in the way of the player and you can use numbers to change weapons.

Melee attack with sword and hammer are now faster.

Fixed issue with cutscenes and text on ultra wide monitors.

Added swing sounds to the Hammer and Sword.

Added sound to the pillar and wall that need to be broken.

Added enemies in the Circus Dungeon.

Removed some invisible walls so you can explore the mansion a bit more.

Fixed subtitle issue after defeating final boss.

Added confirmation cutscene skip.

Added explosions in the present war era.

Known Bugs:

The arrow with the feather now has a dialog but the player still doesn't move faster. This bug will be fixed in the next update.

Upcoming:

Will be adding more cutscenes to the game.

Those cutscenes will also be added in the main menu.

Additionally, deleted scenes will be added in the main menu as well.