Details

The Emergency Test component "Fuel" and "Power" inputs now have toggles in the Pause Menu that allow the user to invert the direction that the dials move when those inputs are pressed. If a user has a controller with good rockers/sliders/switches for use with the "Fuel" and "Power" inputs, but the default behavior of those rockers/sliders/switches is to send a signal to TBAS Study Pro that moves the "Fuel" and "Power" dials in the opposite direction that the user needs, they can now invert the input signal to get the behavior they need.