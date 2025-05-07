 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18380630
Update notes via Steam Community

Details

The Emergency Test component "Fuel" and "Power" inputs now have toggles in the Pause Menu that allow the user to invert the direction that the dials move when those inputs are pressed. If a user has a controller with good rockers/sliders/switches for use with the "Fuel" and "Power" inputs, but the default behavior of those rockers/sliders/switches is to send a signal to TBAS Study Pro that moves the "Fuel" and "Power" dials in the opposite direction that the user needs, they can now invert the input signal to get the behavior they need.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2673461
macOS English Depot 2673462
