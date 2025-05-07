 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18380560 Edited 7 May 2025 – 22:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Arena is no longer endless – it now ends after the 30th trial. We already work on separate endless mode and soon will release!

  • Added all three bosses to the Arena mode.

  • Renamed the progress reset button again (previously labeled "New Game").

  • Improved enemy targeting logic when player allies are present (enemies won’t ignore you now).

  • Fixed infinite ally stacking from the Source implant in Arena.

  • Slightly polished some HUD animations.

  • Fixed button display issues when selecting keybindings in non-English languages.

Thanks for your feedback! Keep sharing your thoughts in the discussions.

