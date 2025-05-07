-
Arena is no longer endless – it now ends after the 30th trial. We already work on separate endless mode and soon will release!
-
Added all three bosses to the Arena mode.
-
Renamed the progress reset button again (previously labeled "New Game").
-
Improved enemy targeting logic when player allies are present (enemies won’t ignore you now).
-
Fixed infinite ally stacking from the Source implant in Arena.
-
Slightly polished some HUD animations.
-
Fixed button display issues when selecting keybindings in non-English languages.
Thanks for your feedback! Keep sharing your thoughts in the discussions.
Changed files in this update