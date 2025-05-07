- Miners no longer avoid hard rocks to avoid getting stuck, will be back once better implemented.
- Added the game icons to the game (for taskbar etc)
- Bombs no longer "fall asleep" so should fall when their surroundings get mined/blown up.
v0.2.6.2 - Revision notes
