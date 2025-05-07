 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18380447 Edited 7 May 2025 – 22:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Miners no longer avoid hard rocks to avoid getting stuck, will be back once better implemented.
  • Added the game icons to the game (for taskbar etc)
  • Bombs no longer "fall asleep" so should fall when their surroundings get mined/blown up.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3701131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link