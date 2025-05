Hello,

A lot of stuff happened and I improved the Level Editor a LOT!

You can now:

-> Play the first Levels made by other people

-> Tag your Level with a Level Type and Difficulty

-> Try out a lot of Quality of Life improvements

-> Explore 10 more Objects to place in your Levels

And much more!

I really hope that you will enjoy this Update!

Best regards,

Mateo (The Developer)