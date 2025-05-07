Hello everyone! Long time no see!

We've been hard at work and busy creating and game devving our butts off with an extremely cool (but still secret) project! Unfortunately, that meant a little bit of a dry phase for EndCycle VS... but we are BACK!

And we've got quite a bit of news for you!

More bang for your buck!

We're happy to announce a permanent pricing change to EndCycle VS! We're slashing the price down in all regions!

We believe that with the game now being a few years old, what it needs most is more players joining the fray. As such, we decided the best step we can make to do so is to decrease one of the biggest entry barriers: the price point of EndCycle VS. We believe that the new price is something everybody with even a fleeting interest in the game can afford and get sucked into the hours of content the game provides!

Alongside the price change, we also added tons of new content for you all to enjoy!

New Game Mode: Coins, Coins, Coins!

In the brand-new "Coin Mode," your objective is to hit your enemies and collect as many coins as they drop! Be careful not to get hit, however, as you will drop a lot of coins that your opponents can pick up!

This exciting game mode is less competitive, but man, is it fun! We can't wait to try it out with all of you!

Not just 1 or 2 new VOCs, BUT 10 OF THEM!

Did anyone ask for these? YES, YOU DID!

We took all of the suggestions you guys threw our way in the Discord server and compiled them. Then we looked through how we could implement them with the purpose of filling out the holes within our roster of attacks. Now there's a bunch of new strategies you can try out with the following VOCs:



Lv1 Galvanize: Electricity hits a big area ahead, creating metal!

The idea was to make metal panels more accessible! And since there have been no Level 1 Electric VOCs so far that manipulate the battlefield, we thought, why not make one?



Lv1 Multinade: Throws a grenade that copies current panel!

Pair up this attack with something like Galvanize to change up a bunch of panels at once! Should come in useful with control strategies.



Lv1 InstaGlue: Hurts self, but reduces Crush!

The very first attack of the game that allows you to reduce your own Crush. Can't wait for you guys to break it, making us have to balance it!



Lv1 Prayer: Drops healing Halo, creating a Holy panel!

The very first VOC that creates Holy panels on its own. We're excited to see these defensive panels see more play in the future!



Lv2 HeatSoul: Poisons self, but speeds you up!

Also the very first of its kind: a non-ultra attack that grants you a faster speed. Not the "haste" status which speeds up your cooldowns, but instead makes you as a whole faster! This includes movement speed too, but also poison tick damage! Be careful with this one!



Lv2 Chant: Prolongs buffs and shoots sound wave!

Some of you might notice this attack being familiar! It's actually the same attack that the "Anthem" VOC spits out every few seconds! However, this time around, you can use it by yourself without having to rely on an object to stay alive!



Lv2 Durandal: Drops powerful sword, creating a Holy panel!

The second VOC that spawns Holy panels! Kind of a double-edged sword—on the one hand, it has incredible strength (the highest of all VOCs) if it lands, on the other hand, it can create Holy panels for yourself! Use it wisely...



Lv2 Cauterize: Heals you by removing debuffs!

One of our Discord members kept requesting this attack, wanting to see it with all his might. Well, here it is! A simple debuff-cleaning attack, which also lets you heal up again!



Lv2 Plasmarise: Grants Float, then heals if on Metal panel!

Another suggestion from our Discord! We're always happy to oblige when it comes to adding cool ideas from our fans to the game.



Lv3 SnowMan: Creates buddy that retaliates with freezing snowballs!

This one is a little bit of a throwback: the snowman is actually an asset from way back when EndCycle started as an RPG. We hope you enjoy this menacing and cute homage to EndCycle's roots!

Whoo-wee! That's a lot of new attacks. This bumps the game's totals to...

of Lv1 Attacks: 31

of Lv2 Attacks: 43

of Lv3 Attacks: 23

of Lv4 Attacks: 23 (+ 1 LvX)

With a grand total of 126 attacks! This means there's a brand-new total of 5,808 combinations for you to try out! We just can't wait to see some of the strategies you'll find that these new combos enable!

Balanced VOCs... wait how many?

9 VOCs received some well-needed balancing treatment! Let's dive directly into the changes:

MOC Chipper: Crush 0 -> 10

MOC GreenPiece: Now throws seed instead of having to charge!

Lv1 SpikeTrap -> IronSpikes: Lays metal panel and impaling spikes!

Lv1 X-Flame -> Lv1 FlameLoop: Creates spinning flames around target!

Lv1 IceCrawl: Rebalanced and now shoots three icicles!

Lv2 BoulderDrop: Normal -> Nature element

Lv3 Froster: Increased speed by 30%, freeze duration 1.5s -> 1.8s

Lv3 PotatoBomb: Now explodes to all adjacent panels!

Lv3 FireGate: Now creates three fire gates

3rd Birthday Fan-Art by Tobias!



One of our fans, Tobias, made us this incredibly cute picture to promote the game's third birthday! We're very grateful and love seeing this rendition of the Noises!

That's all folks!

Once again, thank you everyone for your enduring support. If you like the game, please consider dropping a positive review on Steam. We really appreciate your words of feedback and will keep doing our best to make this game as good as possible. If you want to share more direct feedback, please feel free to join our Discord and share it with us!

Until next time, have fun and don't End the Cycle!

Gal & Daniel - 12B3 Games