The Machine doesn't stop, Survivors! Once again, I'm here to share some information about the latest fixes with you! Here's what's changed:

Addressed an issue where players loading into the game together could see different health values for each other. This should now be resolved.

Made several fixes to reduce instances where players were unable to load into the game.

Improved how the Roadblock: Collapse quest saves its state—should now persist correctly after loading, and each cable has been split into its own quest.

Movement speed issues experienced after joining or loading into a game have been looked into and should be improved.

Improved the handling of player disconnections to reduce related sync issues.

Buffs applied to the machine should now be properly remembered and restored when loading a save.

Thank you all for playing and sharing your feedback with us!

Dzięki!

Berdol

