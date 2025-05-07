The Machine doesn't stop, Survivors! Once again, I'm here to share some information about the latest fixes with you! Here's what's changed:
-
Addressed an issue where players loading into the game together could see different health values for each other. This should now be resolved.
-
Made several fixes to reduce instances where players were unable to load into the game.
-
Improved how the Roadblock: Collapse quest saves its state—should now persist correctly after loading, and each cable has been split into its own quest.
-
Movement speed issues experienced after joining or loading into a game have been looked into and should be improved.
-
Improved the handling of player disconnections to reduce related sync issues.
-
Buffs applied to the machine should now be properly remembered and restored when loading a save.
Thank you all for playing and sharing your feedback with us! Don't forget to join our Discord Survivors!
Dzięki!
Berdol
