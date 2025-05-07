[Playtest v.0.1.3]
Balance:
-
Buffed durability of all caravan modules (except Log Wheel and Stick Cart)
-
Orange Boar:
- Damage reduced: 15 → 11
-
Enemies now spawn 150m away from the player’s starting point
-
Bank Storage:
- Price progression adjusted: 10 → 25 → 50 → 100 → 250 → ...
-
Increased chance to find coin offers at local traders
Improvements:
-
Traders are now locked until the first adventure is completed
-
Added a new tutorial step: trading items
-
Added a confirmation popup before starting an adventure
-
Caravan dashed radius is now only shown when the caravan is moving
(If the player is sitting on the wagon, the dashed radius is hidden)
Bug Fixes:
-
Fixed item duplication bug
-
Fixed issue where the player was ejected from the wagon while crafting or moving items in the inventory
-
Fixed inaccessible house in biomes – now unlockable with a green key
