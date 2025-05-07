 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18379998 Edited 7 May 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Playtest v.0.1.3]

Balance:

  • Buffed durability of all caravan modules (except Log Wheel and Stick Cart)

  • Orange Boar:
    - Damage reduced: 15 → 11

  • Enemies now spawn 150m away from the player’s starting point

  • Bank Storage:
    - Price progression adjusted: 10 → 25 → 50 → 100 → 250 → ...

  • Increased chance to find coin offers at local traders

Improvements:

  • Traders are now locked until the first adventure is completed

  • Added a new tutorial step: trading items

  • Added a confirmation popup before starting an adventure

  • Caravan dashed radius is now only shown when the caravan is moving
    (If the player is sitting on the wagon, the dashed radius is hidden)

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed item duplication bug

  • Fixed issue where the player was ejected from the wagon while crafting or moving items in the inventory

  • Fixed inaccessible house in biomes – now unlockable with a green key

💬 Join our community on Discord to share your thoughts, report bugs, or just hang out:
https://discord.gg/NCdReWHHSm

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3691721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link