 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18379828 Edited 7 May 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • In coop, the distance when split screen is activated has been increased.

  • Adjusted enemy health scaling slightly.

  • Reduced push back force of enemy attacks.

  • Fixed stage number text overlapping in higher levels.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1538031
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1538032
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link