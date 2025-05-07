-
In coop, the distance when split screen is activated has been increased.
Adjusted enemy health scaling slightly.
Reduced push back force of enemy attacks.
Fixed stage number text overlapping in higher levels.
Steinstern - Update 1.2.4
Update notes via Steam Community
