Hello, everyone. This update includes some new localization options:
- Spanish (Latin American)
- Spanish (European) - a fan translation generously provided by Vhs.Crow
These translations cover text, interface and a handful of drawn images. I've elected to leave English onomatopoeia untouched.
I'm confident that both translations are high-quality, but as I am not a native speaker there's a chance something slipped past me during playtesting. If you notice an issue please let me know in the discussion forums.
Thank you for your support!
Changed files in this update