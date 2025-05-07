 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 May 2025 Build 18379819 Edited 7 May 2025 – 21:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone. This update includes some new localization options:

  • Spanish (Latin American)
  • Spanish (European) - a fan translation generously provided by Vhs.Crow

These translations cover text, interface and a handful of drawn images. I've elected to leave English onomatopoeia untouched.

I'm confident that both translations are high-quality, but as I am not a native speaker there's a chance something slipped past me during playtesting. If you notice an issue please let me know in the discussion forums.

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1777001
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 1777002
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1777003
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 1777004
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link