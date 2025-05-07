Hello, everyone. This update includes some new localization options:

Spanish (Latin American)

Spanish (European) - a fan translation generously provided by Vhs.Crow

These translations cover text, interface and a handful of drawn images. I've elected to leave English onomatopoeia untouched.

I'm confident that both translations are high-quality, but as I am not a native speaker there's a chance something slipped past me during playtesting. If you notice an issue please let me know in the discussion forums.

Thank you for your support!