Hi!

This is the biggest Update yet since the EA release, and there is still so much more to come!

Check out the Roadmap for more infos: https://trello.com/b/7O2IWuCE

Patchnotes:

NEW! 7x New Shop Decorations! :geckoalert:

NEW! "Rack" Furniture! Store every type of item, build your own warehouse and keep stock of everything

NEW! "Picture Frame" Furniture! Show your favorite pictures! Put it on walls, or place it wherever you want

Once you purchase a pet, it stays now unlocked

TV links get saved now after reloading

Better performance

Customers choose now random checkouts, instead of a specific sequence

Added an indicator for shop deco that attracts more customers

UI rework, clean up

"Hold Rightclick" interactions are faster now (moving, selling)

Made so you can only get 1 restocker, to prevent dropping geckos and other bugs (if you already have more, feel free to dismiss them)

Fixed "Standing Lamp" holo not changing color when placeable

Fixed Game starting at UI scale = 0

BTW im still working on the Tank Deco bug, got someone else to check the code with me.

I've deactivated the Tank Deco feature for now, since i'm fixing around 5-10 files daily and that takes alot of time that could be spend into fixing the actual bug.

Hope this will get resolved soon!