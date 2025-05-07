Hi!
This is the biggest Update yet since the EA release, and there is still so much more to come!
Check out the Roadmap for more infos: https://trello.com/b/7O2IWuCE
Patchnotes:
-
NEW! 7x New Shop Decorations! :geckoalert:
-
NEW! "Rack" Furniture! Store every type of item, build your own warehouse and keep stock of everything
-
NEW! "Picture Frame" Furniture! Show your favorite pictures! Put it on walls, or place it wherever you want
-
Once you purchase a pet, it stays now unlocked
-
TV links get saved now after reloading
-
Better performance
-
Customers choose now random checkouts, instead of a specific sequence
-
Added an indicator for shop deco that attracts more customers
-
UI rework, clean up
-
"Hold Rightclick" interactions are faster now (moving, selling)
-
Made so you can only get 1 restocker, to prevent dropping geckos and other bugs (if you already have more, feel free to dismiss them)
-
Fixed "Standing Lamp" holo not changing color when placeable
-
Fixed Game starting at UI scale = 0
BTW im still working on the Tank Deco bug, got someone else to check the code with me.
I've deactivated the Tank Deco feature for now, since i'm fixing around 5-10 files daily and that takes alot of time that could be spend into fixing the actual bug.
Hope this will get resolved soon!
Changed files in this update