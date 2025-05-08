WHAT'S NEW

• Implemented evolution history

• Party members from older saves will have their species/form history calculated based on their meeting method

• Hatched party members from older saves will only have their forms calculated if their current species has a Child form, but they're an Adult at the time of loading

• Adopted, recruited and imported party members won't have anything calculated at all

WHAT'S FIXED

• TUG minigame oddities

• "YOU WIN" text being visible when starting

• TUGGER item not showing up at all