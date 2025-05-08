WHAT'S NEW
• Implemented evolution history
• Party members from older saves will have their species/form history calculated based on their meeting method
• Hatched party members from older saves will only have their forms calculated if their current species has a Child form, but they're an Adult at the time of loading
• Adopted, recruited and imported party members won't have anything calculated at all
WHAT'S FIXED
• TUG minigame oddities
• "YOU WIN" text being visible when starting
• TUGGER item not showing up at all
