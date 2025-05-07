 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18379632 Edited 7 May 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Filter Mode and Client Mode are commands that are designed to assist all Screen Reader technologies. One that I like that is free is called MUDlet, an open source and cross platform program to many operating systems.

Blowtorch can be found at GitHub for Android, there is a sdk, this is not at the Google App Store.

MUDRunner is for iOS and is still at the Apple App Store.

I am still looking for a Unity programmer to join the company, I placed Unity connection string into a folder if anyone is interested. Must be familiar with Advertisement technology Unity supports. Stage view, with a floating eye ball, and the stage slides away for each direction traveled in the game.

  • DNL

Changed files in this update

Windows City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) Content Depot 688931
  • Loading history…
