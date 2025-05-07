Filter Mode and Client Mode are commands that are designed to assist all Screen Reader technologies. One that I like that is free is called MUDlet, an open source and cross platform program to many operating systems.

Blowtorch can be found at GitHub for Android, there is a sdk, this is not at the Google App Store.

MUDRunner is for iOS and is still at the Apple App Store.

I am still looking for a Unity programmer to join the company, I placed Unity connection string into a folder if anyone is interested. Must be familiar with Advertisement technology Unity supports. Stage view, with a floating eye ball, and the stage slides away for each direction traveled in the game.