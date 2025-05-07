A new shelf type is now available for bulk displaying the biggest products. Pallet displays are locked behind a star perk at the end of the improvements tree so they cannot be accessed from early stores.
If the schedule and all testings go accordingly, next week the order packaging should arrive along with a prepared circumstance. Note next update may not coincide with the usual Wednesday release but could happen any day of the week.
Changelog:
Added a new star perk: Pallet Displays.
Added five new buildable pallet displays unlockable by previous star perk: Basic Pallet Display, Wooden Pallet Display A and B, Plastic Pallet Display and Tall Pallet Display.
Added two new statistics to the manager’s board: number of items taken by customers thanks to sales and number of paid invoices.
Added a second batch of achievements related to the statistics just above, also an extra one about finding the missing cat.
Fixed an issue in which storage crew wouldn’t sometimes react if there are cardboard bales to recycle.
Basic gamepad product is now smaller and box contains twice as much.
Introduced a button in the main menu that forces option settings to be restarted. Players not having settings saved due to corruption may try to use this, if forcing is not possible the game should return an error which the player could use to file a report.
Corner shelf fix board next to the opening switch has been removed.
Fixed an issue related to the robot cleaners initial positioning and which was especially spammy in the game’s logs.
Reduced Cardboard Baler main audio’s volume and reach by around 50%.
