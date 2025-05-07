In-Game Changes
- Reduced garage cost
Development Updates
-
Improved job payment system
-
Enhanced Sticker UI
-
General UI fixes and improvements
-
Game scene visual improvements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
In-Game Changes
Development Updates
Improved job payment system
Enhanced Sticker UI
General UI fixes and improvements
Game scene visual improvements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update