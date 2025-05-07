 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18379580 Edited 7 May 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In-Game Changes

  • Reduced garage cost

Development Updates

  • Improved job payment system

  • Enhanced Sticker UI

  • General UI fixes and improvements

  • Game scene visual improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3156531
  • Loading history…
