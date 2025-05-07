- Going back to the main menu will now properly adjust your game progress
- The shadow shouldn't be able to kill you in the menus anymore (sorry drew lol)
- The shadow shouldn't be able to kill you in the tutorial anymore (also sorry drew lol)
- Fixed more pausability issues
- Fixed control handling during certain events
v0.25.2 Patch Notes
