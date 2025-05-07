 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18379568
Update notes
  • Going back to the main menu will now properly adjust your game progress
  • The shadow shouldn't be able to kill you in the menus anymore (sorry drew lol)
  • The shadow shouldn't be able to kill you in the tutorial anymore (also sorry drew lol)
  • Fixed more pausability issues
  • Fixed control handling during certain events

