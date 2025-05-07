 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18379520 Edited 7 May 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

And I'm back with new fix!

The game will now automatically detect your hardware and will try to select the optimal initial quality settings.

Hope it makes your lives easier, Survivors!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1601330/Survival_Machine/

Changed files in this update

Depot 1601331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link