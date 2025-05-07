Bug Fixes:

Resolved an issue that was causing the baseline anti-cheat alarm to out players on a home run.

The ball no longer gets stuck in your throwing hand if grabbed in Free Roam as the last player when set to Manual throwing.

Teleporting to and from the booth force releases all grabbed objects.

Resolved an issue that causes a player to be stuck on the field when the other returns to the booth in 1v1.

The ping display in the corner of the multiplayer menu now shows the correct value and color for your local ping.

The ping symbol no longer disappears behind menus.

The return to center ring is visible through the black screen again.

Realigned the quit confirmation text on the multiplayer quick menu.

Resolved a menu placement error with coin purchases.

Repositioned a few menu buttons so they would be attached to the menu.

Resolved some aliasing issues on menu titles.

The first dot of the cannon’s trajectory now properly animates in multiplayer.

Backing out of a multiplayer lobby and going into a new one no longer shows the incorrect venue.

The text and various other elements no longer disappear in Announcer Mode when fully zoomed in on the pitcher cam.

The player join text no longer displays behind the venue icons on the multiplayer venue select screen.