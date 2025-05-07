 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18379476
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Resolved an issue that was causing the baseline anti-cheat alarm to out players on a home run.

  • The ball no longer gets stuck in your throwing hand if grabbed in Free Roam as the last player when set to Manual throwing.

  • Teleporting to and from the booth force releases all grabbed objects.

  • Resolved an issue that causes a player to be stuck on the field when the other returns to the booth in 1v1.

  • The ping display in the corner of the multiplayer menu now shows the correct value and color for your local ping.

  • The ping symbol no longer disappears behind menus.

  • The return to center ring is visible through the black screen again.

  • Realigned the quit confirmation text on the multiplayer quick menu.

  • Resolved a menu placement error with coin purchases.

  • Repositioned a few menu buttons so they would be attached to the menu.

  • Resolved some aliasing issues on menu titles.

  • The first dot of the cannon’s trajectory now properly animates in multiplayer.

  • Backing out of a multiplayer lobby and going into a new one no longer shows the incorrect venue.

  • The text and various other elements no longer disappear in Announcer Mode when fully zoomed in on the pitcher cam.

  • The player join text no longer displays behind the venue icons on the multiplayer venue select screen.

  • The strike zone no longer renders over part of the Quick Menu when opening the menu while batting.

Improvements:

  • Reconfigured backend interactions for ease of compatibility.

  • Added a persisting button highlight when choosing a locomotion on the opening menu.

  • Removed the crowd ambience from the Dirtlot.

  • Adjusted the size of the Quick Menu in all game modes.

  • Increased the operable framerate.

  • Updated some locker room visuals.

  • Jerseys in 1v1 are now set to home teams unless both players choose the same team.

  • Updated the lock icon on locked items in menus.

  • Koshien Stadium has had several visual components upgraded.

  • Several visual components have been upgraded in Mid Stadium.

  • Zevo Dome now has upgraded graphics.

  • Improved some visuals in Field of Dreams.

New Features:

  • Players now have arms!

  • You can now select which field to practice on in both Practice modes!

  • New music added to the practice modes.

  • The customizer avatar now has an idle animation.

