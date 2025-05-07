Bug Fixes:
-
Resolved an issue that was causing the baseline anti-cheat alarm to out players on a home run.
-
The ball no longer gets stuck in your throwing hand if grabbed in Free Roam as the last player when set to Manual throwing.
-
Teleporting to and from the booth force releases all grabbed objects.
-
Resolved an issue that causes a player to be stuck on the field when the other returns to the booth in 1v1.
-
The ping display in the corner of the multiplayer menu now shows the correct value and color for your local ping.
-
The ping symbol no longer disappears behind menus.
-
The return to center ring is visible through the black screen again.
-
Realigned the quit confirmation text on the multiplayer quick menu.
-
Resolved a menu placement error with coin purchases.
-
Repositioned a few menu buttons so they would be attached to the menu.
-
Resolved some aliasing issues on menu titles.
-
The first dot of the cannon’s trajectory now properly animates in multiplayer.
-
Backing out of a multiplayer lobby and going into a new one no longer shows the incorrect venue.
-
The text and various other elements no longer disappear in Announcer Mode when fully zoomed in on the pitcher cam.
-
The player join text no longer displays behind the venue icons on the multiplayer venue select screen.
-
The strike zone no longer renders over part of the Quick Menu when opening the menu while batting.
Improvements:
-
Reconfigured backend interactions for ease of compatibility.
-
Added a persisting button highlight when choosing a locomotion on the opening menu.
-
Removed the crowd ambience from the Dirtlot.
-
Adjusted the size of the Quick Menu in all game modes.
-
Increased the operable framerate.
-
Updated some locker room visuals.
-
Jerseys in 1v1 are now set to home teams unless both players choose the same team.
-
Updated the lock icon on locked items in menus.
-
Koshien Stadium has had several visual components upgraded.
-
Several visual components have been upgraded in Mid Stadium.
-
Zevo Dome now has upgraded graphics.
-
Improved some visuals in Field of Dreams.
New Features:
-
Players now have arms!
-
You can now select which field to practice on in both Practice modes!
-
New music added to the practice modes.
-
The customizer avatar now has an idle animation.
