The King announces new Patch Notes!

Better late than never! Here are some hero buffs!

-Vish team

Weekly Champions (same as yerterday's announcement)

1º roob

2º solo

3º Hauntiiing

Heroes

Ranger - BUFF

-Wolf damage scale 100% -> 200%

-Lvl3 Mark scale 75% -> 100%

Artificer - BUFF

-Turret damage scale 125% -> 200%

Champ - BUFF

-Stamina intial delay for regen 0.5s -> 0.25s

Lich - BUFF

-Self heal scale 50% -> 150%

Bugs

-Fixed an issue that caused quests to not be listed