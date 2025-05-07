 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18379439 Edited 7 May 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Re-designed buff/active effects display:
  • Added "Active Effects" block to the status widget to display any passives that you would typically see on your buff bar.
Inventory ammo behavior changes:
  • When ammo is used the character will automatically try to find unequipped ammo in the inventory of the same type to fill the equipped ammo stack.
  • HUD display now shows the total ammo in your inventory of the same type that you have equipped.
Damage widget changes:
  • If a player is receiving the damage, it will display red unless it's healing.
  • Created a setting that allows you to see other player's damage events, enabled by default.
  • If you are within 1500u of a character receiving damage from another player, or within 1500u of another player who is receiving damage, it will display the damage at 50% opacity.
Other Fixes:
  • Issue where taking friendly fire with the band of the shameless on would prevent healing.
  • Issue where character would not begin blocking again if block was held following another action playing like deflect.
  • Player could get stuck walking sometimes after blocking.
  • Block now correctly forces the player to walk.
  • Removed the ability to block while stunned, staggered, or deflecting.
  • Bow no longer stays fully drawn in a variety of scenarios that would break it.
  • Fixed awkward behavior that would occur if a fully wound up bow was interrupted by another action, causing the heavy shot to either fire immediately or get stuck and require a light attack before being able to windup again.
Minor Adds:
  • Invert Y-axis option.

