Re-designed buff/active effects display:
- Added "Active Effects" block to the status widget to display any passives that you would typically see on your buff bar.
Inventory ammo behavior changes:
- When ammo is used the character will automatically try to find unequipped ammo in the inventory of the same type to fill the equipped ammo stack.
- HUD display now shows the total ammo in your inventory of the same type that you have equipped.
Damage widget changes:
- If a player is receiving the damage, it will display red unless it's healing.
- Created a setting that allows you to see other player's damage events, enabled by default.
- If you are within 1500u of a character receiving damage from another player, or within 1500u of another player who is receiving damage, it will display the damage at 50% opacity.
Other Fixes:
- Issue where taking friendly fire with the band of the shameless on would prevent healing.
- Issue where character would not begin blocking again if block was held following another action playing like deflect.
- Player could get stuck walking sometimes after blocking.
- Block now correctly forces the player to walk.
- Removed the ability to block while stunned, staggered, or deflecting.
- Bow no longer stays fully drawn in a variety of scenarios that would break it.
- Fixed awkward behavior that would occur if a fully wound up bow was interrupted by another action, causing the heavy shot to either fire immediately or get stuck and require a light attack before being able to windup again.
Minor Adds:
- Invert Y-axis option.
Changed files in this update