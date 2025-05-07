Gameplay Updates
-
Added an additional scene leading into the journal intro on account creation
-
Smoother crop info panel animations
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed Tidy Broom not dropping Ashes
-
Fixed an issue where items could not be picked up on the Homestead with a Hungry Chest in the backpack
-
Drop-down menus no longer persist if exiting menu with Esc
-
Highlighting fix for the settings options when a drop-down is open
-
When sending a letter via Quri at the Post Office, the Quest Tracker HUD UI no longer slides back on screen
-
Fixed fish trap bubble effects not updating correctly when guests harvest them
-
Fixed crop effects not displaying for friends when they first enter the homestead
-
Fixed bug where certain furniture items would appear too dark
-
Crop info display now correctly shows Dead and Wilted stage icons
