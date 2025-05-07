 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18379372 Edited 7 May 2025 – 20:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Gameplay Updates

  • Added an additional scene leading into the journal intro on account creation

  • Smoother crop info panel animations

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Tidy Broom not dropping Ashes

  • Fixed an issue where items could not be picked up on the Homestead with a Hungry Chest in the backpack

  • Drop-down menus no longer persist if exiting menu with Esc

  • Highlighting fix for the settings options when a drop-down is open

  • When sending a letter via Quri at the Post Office, the Quest Tracker HUD UI no longer slides back on screen

  • Fixed fish trap bubble effects not updating correctly when guests harvest them

  • Fixed crop effects not displaying for friends when they first enter the homestead

  • Fixed bug where certain furniture items would appear too dark

  • Crop info display now correctly shows Dead and Wilted stage icons

