Added an additional scene leading into the journal intro on account creation

Fixed Tidy Broom not dropping Ashes

Fixed an issue where items could not be picked up on the Homestead with a Hungry Chest in the backpack

Drop-down menus no longer persist if exiting menu with Esc

Highlighting fix for the settings options when a drop-down is open

When sending a letter via Quri at the Post Office, the Quest Tracker HUD UI no longer slides back on screen

Fixed fish trap bubble effects not updating correctly when guests harvest them

Fixed crop effects not displaying for friends when they first enter the homestead

Fixed bug where certain furniture items would appear too dark