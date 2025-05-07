The full notes are here. Everything in this build is courtesy of long-timer Dismiss and newcomer Erenussocrates.

Fixes

The prior build had an off-by-one error that was giving free first hacks on ARSes. That has been rectified!

There are a few other formatting improvements and things, but that's the main item on fixes.

There are also a number of other improvements to existing mods -- worth taking a look!

More Additions For Coders

If you're a volunteer or mod coder for the game, there are more additions here. In particular Dismiss added a number of things to make hooking in via Harmony (a C# modding tool, basically) a lot easier.

Three New Mods By Erenussocrates!

Visible CPA Bunkers is a simple one that lets you keep track of CPA bunkers, since they can be hard to find.

Exodian Blade is notably more involved, and brings back a feature from the original AI War that Badger, Puffin, Zeus, StarKelp, and I had opted not to touch. The Exodian Blade was always an AIWC feature that had stirred mixed feelings in player. A very powerful ship that you can lose permanently? Count a lot of people out. But for people who are into that sort of thing, this mod finally brings that sort of flavor to this sequel. Erenussocrates created it in a way that ties it to the Fallen Spire campaign, which is quite smart, as it probably makes the idea more palatable for more people, and it also gives more variety to the Fallen Spire campaign in the process. Very clever way to get around how naturally risk-averse some folks can be!

AIP for ExoWar Units is kind of a nightmare situation in terms of kicking you when you're already down, but it's likely to make really galaxy-ending conflicts even more exciting. I expect this one will be just something that catches on with advanced players, but the concept is really cool.

Heart of the Machine

Heart of the Machine is actually on sale at the moment as part of LudoNarraCon! If you haven't grabbed it yet, now is an excellent time. The massive Update 15 is currently in beta, and should be coming to the main branch of the game late this week.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/