Orangey Update for May – an Orange’s Return, Spring Cleaning, Getting it Ready 1.63

Halloo! I wanted to reveal new changes and additions to Orange Roulette as I finish play-testing and preparing the first of the plus modes. The major addition is a new orange joining the lineup, a character from long, long ago, now returned. Where did he go? Did he escape? Why is he back? To help or hinder? Time will tell!

Changes and Fixes:

A new mysterious orange has been added to the roster, and can be currently found hiding in Iron Orange, where you can get the achievement for defeating him, and in Orange Royale

Some few new accessories added to some characters

New character animations

Crazy gets a new do

Crazy’s logic changed slightly … basically he has no logic, and is truly random. Also not a fan of special moves

A new bonus option has been added to Orange Royale – the ‘Long Spin’. The cylinder will keep spinning for about 10 seconds, and you can pull the trigger on your opponent at any time. Try your luck at guessing the exact moment to pull the trigger! If you miss, your next trigger pull is on yourself

The bonus option ‘Lucky Horshoe’ has been clarified with a handy visual aid showing where in the cylinder the deadly banana bullet resides. An ‘X’ marks the spot where the next trigger pull is lethal

End game stats added to Orange Royale

Thank you for your patience as I add these segments of my dream list for Orange Roulette. New Mode coming soon!