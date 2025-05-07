Balance Adjustments:
- Attacking the player is now only possible if there are no opposing cards on the field.
- Attacking directly on the first turn is no longer possible.
Steam items can now be found after a match.
- Up to 10 items can be found.
- Currently, there are 2 items for attack animations (not yet functional in the game).
Chances:
- 95% chance for "Curve Animation"
- 5% chance for "Boomerang Animation"
These items can be sold for Steam Credits on the Community Marketplace.
