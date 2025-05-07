 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18379264 Edited 7 May 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Adjustments:

  • Attacking the player is now only possible if there are no opposing cards on the field.
  • Attacking directly on the first turn is no longer possible.

Steam items can now be found after a match.

  • Up to 10 items can be found.
  • Currently, there are 2 items for attack animations (not yet functional in the game).

Chances:

  • 95% chance for "Curve Animation"
  • 5% chance for "Boomerang Animation"

These items can be sold for Steam Credits on the Community Marketplace.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3151311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link